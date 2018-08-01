Register for classes at Tunxis

Credit registration for the fall 2018 semester is under way at Tunxis Community College in Farmington. For information on how to apply and register, contact the Admissions Office at (860)773-1490, or visit tunxis.edu/apply.

Those who would like to register can make an appointment or walk in Monday through Friday all summer. Late registration will take place Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tunxis has expanded its Saturday courses this fall for students with busy schedules, or those who want to pursue their degree at a quicker pace. Among Saturday options is an accounting certificate that can be completed in three semesters.

Tunxis Community College is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177. Visit the Tunxis website at tunxis.edu.