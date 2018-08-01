St. Paul 5K set for Aug. 17

St. Paul Catholic High School will host its 9th Annual Falcon 5K in memory of Michael Walsh, class of 2007; on Friday, Aug. 17 with a start time of 6 p.m.

Proceeds from this race will benefit the Father Edmund O’Brien Scholarship Fund and the Michael Walsh ‘07 Scholarship Fund, which supports students furthering their education.

Falcon 5K Run/Walk entry fee is $25 for general public and alumni; $18 for students in grades 12 and below, and $15 for current St. Paul students.

The Falcon 5K is a community-wide event and all are encouraged to join the fun. Runners/walkers with strollers are welcome on the 5K course. This course is flat, fast and simple to navigate. Register online today. The start and finish line is at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. There will be water on the course, post-race snacks, music and awards to round out the festivities!

Visit www.spchs.com OR www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/126191 for online registration.

For more information please call or email Mr. Matt Crowley, at 860-584-0911 ext. 34 or email mcrowley@spchs.com .