Youth theater group to stage ‘The Boyfriend’

The PCS Youth Theater, now in its thirty-third season, will be presenting Sandy Wilson’s “The Boy Friend” on Friday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Plainville High School Auditorium. The curtain time is 7:30 p.m. and admission is only $15 per person. Tickets will be available from any cast member or at the door.

The cast consists of 61 performers between the ages of 8 and 15 from the Central Connecticut Community: Bristol, Farmington, New Britain, Plainville and Southington. The artistic director of the PCS Youth Theater is Peter Peluso. Maryjane Peluso is music director. Chris Kuzia is choreographer. Foster White is producer.

“The Boy Friend” is musical theater from the 1920s. The musical is set in the Villa Caprice where Maisie, the girls (Dulcie, Nancy, Fay), and Polly, Hortense (the maid), and Mme Dubonnet live at Mme Dubonnet’s School for Young Ladies. Polly’s widowed father, Percy, then arrives at the school to discover that the headmistress, Mme Dubonnet, is an old flame of his. Polly, though a millionaire’s daughter, feels left out because she is the only one of her friends who does not have a boyfriend and she needs a partner for the fancy dress ball. The errand boy, Tony, arrives to deliver her Pierrette costume and they are immediately attracted to each other, and sing “I Could Be Happy With You.” Other songs from the show include “Perfect Young Ladies,” The Boy Friend,” “Won’t You Charleston With Me,” “Fancy Forgetting,” “Sur La Plage,” “A Room In Bloomsbury,” “Nicer In Nice,” “The You-Don’t-Want-To-Play-With-Me Blues,” “Safety In Numbers,” “The Riviera,” “It’s Never Too Late To Fall In Love,” “Carnival Tango,” and “Poor Little Pierrett. ”