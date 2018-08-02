FCG athletes do well in national event

Twenty two girls from Bristol Future Champion Gymnastics (FCG), a division of the Bristol Boys & Girls Club, recently attended the 2018 AAU National Gymnastics competition in Tampa, Fla. and returned with four first place national champions.

Alongside their coaches, Jessica Morelli, Linda Brown, Dejah Holley, Devyn Kangas, and Chloe Cyr, the experienced team represented Connecticut along with 48 other girls from around the state.

“Our girls who qualified after excelling in the CT AAU District Meet brought their confidence with them to Tampa,” said head coach, Jessica Morelli in a press release. “it was an honor and extremely exciting for them to be among 1,500 elite gymnasts from across the country. Our coaching staff and their parents are tremendously proud of their national ranking achievements. This was the fourth year that FCG attended the National Meet. In 2014 we had just four gymnasts attend, to have been able to bring 22 with us this year was very exciting.”

FCG Silver Team members included Katie Kertesz,(first on floor, third all-around and fifth on bars), Caitylnn Jiantonio (first on Vault and fourth all around, sixth on floor and seventh place on bars, Samantha Caron (second all around, third on vault, fourth on bars and sixth on floor), Aniela King (second on vault, second on beam, fourth all around and sixth on floor), Mackenzie Stemm (fifth on vault, sixth on floor and seventh all around), Elizabeth Chambers (seventh on vault and 11th all around), Peyton Parker (10th all around), Nala Jones (second on floor, seventh on vault and seventh all around, and Paige Graff (sixth on beam and eighth all around).

FCG Gold Team members included Tyjah Jones (third on bars, third all around, fourth on floor and fourth on vault), Mia Caruso (second on floor, third on bars, third all around, fifth on vault and sixth on beam, Avery Braccia (third on floor, fifth on bars and seventh all around), Keelie Yorkhill (fourth on beam, sixth on bars, seventh on vault and seventh all around), Gabriella Naranjo (first of vault, first on bars, fourth on floor and fifth all around), Gabriella Balboni (second on floor, third on vault, third on bars and fourth all around), Alivia Koch (fourth on floor, sixth on beam and seventh all around), Emma Kimball (third on floor, fourth on bars, fourth all around and fifth on beam), and Julia Armington (secibd on vault, second on beam, third on floor and fourth all around).

FCG Platinum Team members included Alison Sullivan (third all around, fourth on bars and fourth on beam), and Alena Hauer (third on floor, sixth on vault, sixth on bars and sixth all around).

Diamond Level Team member, Deniz Jones-Torres placed first on the Vault, sixth on bars and ninth all around.

FCGs’ Fall Program Session begins on Sept. 10 and has classes for youth as young as 15 months old. Visit them at 390 West St. or online at www.bristolfcgymnastics.com