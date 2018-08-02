Grant applications sought from nonprofits

Main Street Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from area nonprofit organizations. All guidelines, eligibility criteria and links to the online applications are available on the Foundation’s website, www.mainstreetfoundation.org.

The following grant cycles are open; the deadlines and basic eligibility criteria are:

Men & Boys’ Fund: Available to organizations serving men and boys in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott; the deadline to apply is Sept. 7.

Women & Girls’ Fund: Available to organizations serving women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott; Sept. 14 is the deadline to apply.

Interested organizations are required to contact Jarre Betts, vice president of programs, or Kate Kerchaert, program officer, at (860)583-6363 to discuss the proposal before submitting an application.

In addition, the Women & Girls’ Fund of Main Street Community Foundation is hosting a Lunch & Learn for local nonprofit professionals and volunteers to discuss the fund’s grant process as well as the critical needs and issues local girls and women face. This luncheon will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tunxis@Bristol, which is located at 430 North Main St. in Bristol. RSVP your attendance to Julie Matthews at Main Street Community Foundation by Friday, Aug. 18 by calling (860)583.6363 or emailing julie@mainstreetfoundation.org.

