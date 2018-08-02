Obituaries: Theresa Martin

Theresa “Pat” Martin, 78, of Bristol, wife of the late Gerald R. Martin, died Monday, July 30, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. Pat was born on May 9, 1940 in Canada and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Cecile (Levesque) Tobin.

Pat is survived by her daughter Pamela Meyers and her husband Jamie of California: her son: Kevin Martin and his wife Tina of Bristol: her brother: Thomas Tobin and his wife Mary of Canada; her three sisters: Nancy Stock of Canada, Terena Hookey and her husband Ivan of Canada, Dorothy Alfano of Vernon; her five grandchildren: Joshua Pare’, Jonathan Pare’ and his wife Kacey, Eric Meyers, Alyssa and Trevor Martin; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters: Leo, Norren, Ray, Ron, Al, Gordie, Jackie, and Marlene. As well as a granddaughter Jessica Meyers.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, (August 27, 2018) at 9:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 2 to 5.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association.

