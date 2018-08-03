Fire report for July 27

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

July 20

524 Pine St., smoke or odor removal.

49 Page Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

22 Driscoll Dr., passenger vehicle fire.

61 Bellevue Ave., removal of victims from stalled elevator.

15 Edgewood St., passenger vehicle fire.

165 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Willis Street and South Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

267 Main St., false alarm or false call, other.

July 21

486 Barlow St., public service assistance, other.

48 Henderson St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

130 George St., lock-out.

24 Chimney Crest Lane, lock-out.

17 Kenney St., unauthorized burning.

Memorial Boulevard and Riverside Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

July 22

47 Broadview St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

60 Pleasant St., hazardous condition, other.

284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Barnes Highway and Lincoln Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

646 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident ,general cleanup.

Sonstrom Road and Illinois Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

July 23

South Street and Ridge Road, person in distress, other.

West Gate Street and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Lousiana Avenue and King Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries

1146 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

45 Tower Rd., power line down.

July 24

190 Rockwell Ave., lock-out.

1097 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Broad Street, good intent call, other.

267 Main St., water problem, other.

1053 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Birchwood Drive and Stevens Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

91 Wolcott St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

July 25

1 Orchard Rd., power line down.

315 Peck Lane, power line down.

34 Rowe Place, alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

176 Brewster Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

39 Grove St., smoke or odor removal.

556 King St., system malfunction, other.

Wolcott Road, power line down.

556 King St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

889 Farmington Ave, system malfunction, other.

July 26

962 Pine St., false alarm or false call, other.

3 Fair St., cooking fire, confined to container.

160 West Washington St., detector activation, no fire- unintentional.

71 Horizon Dr., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

295 Redstone Hill Rd., lock-out.

207 West St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

Goodwin Street and Queen Street, assist police or other governmental agency.

July 27

197 Jerome Ave., false alarm or false call, other.