Obituaries: Edgar E. Theroux

Edgar E. Theroux, 95, of Bristol, husband of the late Olive (Mareane) Theroux, died Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Village Green Nursing Home. Edgar was born on July 31, 1923 in Waterbury and was a son of the late Homer and Emma (Chevrette) Theroux. Edgar lived in Bristol for most his life and was a parishioner at St. Gregory Church. He worked at Southern New England Telephone Company for forty two years before retiring. Edgar belonged to the Telephone Pioneers of America and American Legion Seicheprey Post 2.

Edgar is survived by his two sons: David R. Theroux and his wife Sandra of Bristol, Edward L. Theroux and his wife Debbie of Monroe NH; his daughter: Patricia Quick of Chaplin; a former daughter-in-law: Lisa Theroux of Bristol; a brother-in-law: Lawrence Mareane of Harwinton; his three grandchildren: Amanda, Megan, and Christopher Theroux; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Edgar was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara T. Smith. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Countryside Manor and Village Green. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 6, 2018, at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol at 11AM. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Monday, August 6, 2018, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Church, 315 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Edgar’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com