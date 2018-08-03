Police blotter for Aug. 3

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Jennifer Gardner, 35, of 94 Kenney St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 23, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.
- Eric Marino, 36, of 46 Neapaug Rd, Burlington, was arrested on Monday, July 23, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- David Armand Rogers, 23, of 250 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 23, and charged with two counts of violation of probation.
- Kevin Diaz, 18, of 68 Hill St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 24, and charged with following too close.
- Edwy Medrano, 29, of 572 Brook St., apartment A3, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 24, and charged with sixth degree larceny, receipt of goods or services obtained illegally, and third degree identity theft.
- Elanda Crelan, 19, of 101 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 25, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Nicole Pearson, 55, of 321 Stonecrest Dr., apartment 106 W, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 25, and charged with violation of probation.
- Shaun Reed, 55, of 69 Dix Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, July 25, and charged with three counts of first degree failure to appear.
- Connor Wright Cummings, 24, of 236 Rambler St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 26, and charged with traveling too fast for conditions, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Christopher Floyd, 28, of 260 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 26, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and assault on a victim at least 60 years of age.
- Paul Grozik, 48, of 1516 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 26, and charged with third degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, second degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second degree larceny, third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief , third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cord Moore, 22, of 82 Lexington St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 26, and charged with injury or risk of injury or impairing the morals of children through child selling, and second degree sexual assault on a victim between the ages of 13- and 15-years-old.
- Roberto Acevedo, 36, of 57 Tuttle St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 27, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Brian K. Beaupre, 46, of 133 Wilcox St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 27, and charged with failure to wear a seat belt, reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Marco H. Cacuango, 45, of 42 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 27, and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Elvin L. Garcia, 52, of 467 Farmington Ave., apartment 15, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 27, and charged with second degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and first offense possession of one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Louis Pitch, 58, of 86 North Pond St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 27, and charged failure to wear a seat belt, operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, and not having insurance.
- Mileidy Ramirez-Polanco, 21, of 70 Boardman St., Apt. C8, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 27, and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Jasmine F. Thomas, 28, of 57 Tuttle St., floor one Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, July 27, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jason E. Murphy, 38, of 258 Morningside Dr., Apt. E, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 28, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, and failure to have lights lit or device illuminated.
- Ramon Delgado, 28, of 116 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, July 29, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, failure to obey a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of a controlled substance that was not a narcotic or hallucinogenic, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Edward Gadalinski, 57, of 62 Norris Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, July 29, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and first degree threatening via the use of hazardous substances.
- Robert D. Pelkey, 27, of 185 Enterprise Dr., apartment 32, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, July 29, and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Marlene Denise Shepard, 48, of 516 Farmington Ave., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, July 29, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and obstructing free passage.