Mum Fest announces this year’s theme

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Mum Festival Committee is busy preparing for this year’s festival, which will run from Thursday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 23.

In a press release from the committee, it was announced that this year’s theme will be, “Fall in Love with Bristol.”

“There is something for everyone,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman. “The Mum Festival has been a part of Bristol History for almost six decades and the all-volunteer Mum Festival Committee has put together a very special event that truly showcases the best that Bristol has to offer.”

Attendees can expect to see “a carnival with amusement rides, dozens of vendors from area businesses, crafters, local producers, restaurants, food trucks, community organizations, non-profits, and museums.” There will also be an Art and Jazz Gala, a beer and wine garden, live music and entertainment, a car show, and a Harley Davidson motorcycle show.

For younger attendees there will be a “petting zoo, pony rides, touch-a-vehicle, and horse and carriage rides.”

On Friday night attendees will be able to watch a fireworks show, and Sunday will boast the “famous traditional Mum parade.” Admission to the festival free.

The committee, according to the press release, “is looking for those interested in becoming Festival sponsors, vendors, volunteers or those individuals or organizations interesting in participating in the Mum Festival Parade.” Vendor and Parade applications are still being accepted.

“Planning for this year’s Mum Festival is fully underway and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever,” said Ferraro. “Look for more information to be released throughout the summer and early fall. And remember, we need your support.”

For more information regarding the 2018 Mum Festival and Parade, visit the website, www.bristolmumfestival.com. For vendor information contact the vendor chairs via email, mum.festival.events@gmail.com, and to contact the parade organizers email, bristolmumparade@gmail.com.