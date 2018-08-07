Mayor’s Back to School pencil hunt set

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu and the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department announced the first annual Mayor’s Back to School Pencil Hunt, to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Muzzy Field from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We are looking forward to hosting a new event to get families and kids excited about the first day of school, as well as providing an opportunity to connect with other services,” said Zoppo-Sassu in a press release.

According to the press release, Bristol families with children in grades kindergarten through eighth are “encouraged to join in the festivities as students hunt for pencils to win prizes.” The prizes include Leapfrog Academy, an Amazon Fire, a Kindle, a Chromebook, a TI83 calculator, binders, notebooks, pens, and more.

The event is free, but requires registration ahead of time through the Bristol Parks and Recreation website, www.bristolrec.com/ info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=28858.

The rain date is set for Thursday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.