Obituaries: Annalee Wenslow

Annalee (Sweatt) Wenslow, of Terryville, widow of Francis D. Wenslow passed away Sunday August 5, 2018 at

Bristol Hospital.

Annalee was born August 3, 1939 in Concord, NH, daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Bunker) Sweatt. Prior

to her retirement she was employed by Brooks Drug Store, Terryville. She was a member and deacon of Terryville

Congregational Church and volunteered in many church activities. She also was a volunteer at the Plymouth Food

Pantry and The Lock Museum of America, Terryville. Annalee loved talking with people and being with her family

and friends.

She is survived by her son, Steven D. Wenslow of Terryville; her daughters, Sue Ann Genovese and her husband

John of Bristol, Pamela Eberling and her husband Chris of Austin, TX; her brother, Eugene Sweatt and his wife

Loretta of Fayetteville, NC; her sisters, Beverly Kuzmich of Bristol, Nancy O’Neill of CA and her granddaughter, Emily

Eberling. She is predeceased by her brother-in-law, John Kuzmich.

A memorial service will held 11AM on Saturday Aug. 11, 2018 at the Terryville Congregational Church. Burial will

be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the church Saturday morning from 10AM to

