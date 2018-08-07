Obituaries: Laura Simonin

Laura Simonin, 61, of Harwinton, passed away Thursday June 28, 2018 at Bristol

Hospital.

Laura was born in Torrington, August 23, 1956, daughter of Lorraine (Sexauer)

Simonin of Harwinton and the late Harold “Richie” Simonin. Laura was employed

by Metallics Inc. of Bristol. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception

Church Terryville.

Besides her mother she is survived by her brothers, Boyd “Skip” Simonin and

Joseph Simonin; her sisters, Kathy Wilde and Robin Blood; several nieces and

nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com