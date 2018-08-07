Obituaries: Michael A. Hassan

Michael A. Hassan, 71, of Farmington, husband of Barbara (Beattie) Hassan, died Friday, August 3, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. Michael was born on August 8, 1946 and was a son of the late Samuel and Ruth (Sauerwein) Hassan.

Michael received his degree from Southern Illinois College and was the owner of WBIS radio station. He was a collector of all things especially radio memorabilia and books and enjoyed spending his free time with his beloved wife.

In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his son: Michael Hassan of New Mexico; his step-son: Jason Bukowski and his wife Nadia of Wethersfield; his brother; Brett Hassan and his Wife Pamela of Illinois; his sister Gail Francois and her husband Steven of Florida; his grandson: Aiden Bukowski; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, (August 7, 2018) at 7 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday (August 7, 2018) from 5 to 7PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

Please visit Michael’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com