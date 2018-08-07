Special city council meeting called for Wednesday

A special City Council Meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers. The agenda for this special meeting includes; review and authorization for the Juvenile Diversion Program, the Child Day Care Contract between the Bristol Preschool Child Care Center Inc., and the State of Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, the Connecticut State Library Historic Documents Preservation Disaster Recovery Grant Program, and the potential relocation of City Hall to 10 Main St.

As a reminder, due to the Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 14, the Joint Board and City Council meetings have moved to Wednesday, Aug. 15. The Joint Board meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. and the City Council meeting at 7 p.m., both are held in Council Chambers.

“Realizing the difficulty for residents to participate during the summer months and in the interest of transparency and accountability, we wanted to remind our citizens of these meeting dates,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release.