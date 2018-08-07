Vacancies on city boards, commissions

The City of Bristol has vacancies on several boards, commissions, and task forces and is therefore reaching out to members of the community, who might be interested in serving.

There are currently vacancies on the Board of Finance; the city’s new Diversity Council; Memorial Boulevard Magnet School Building Committee, Inland Wetlands Commission, Plainville Area Cable Television Advisory Council, The new Energy Commission, and the Board of Ethics.

For information on these boards, refer to this link on the city’s website that shows their agendas and minutes: http://ct-bristol2.civicplus.com/89/Boards-Committees.

Residents interested in serving on any of the above can submit a letter or email expressing interest, or a resume to the Mayor’s Office at MayorsOffice@ bristolct.gov.a