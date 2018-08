The West End Association is looking for an organization, club or company that could volunteer six to 10 people for the 6:45 to 9:45 a.m. vendor check-in on Saturday, Aug. 18. The association said it would be able to make a monetary donation to the club in thanks for the additional help. For more information or to volunteer, email westendbristol@gmail.com

