MONDAY, AUG. 20

PLAINVILLE

PARC HOSTS FUNDRAISER AT OUTBACK. 4 to 8 p.m. The Outback, 817 Queen St., Southington, will donate 15 percent of the bill from diners who present the PARC Outback fundraiser flyer. Flyers are available at www.parcdisabilitiesct.org. or at the PARC, Inc. office at 28 East Maple St., Plainville. (860) 747-0316, edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.org