Kids listings, starting Aug. 10

FRIDAY, AUG. 10

BRISTOL

DRUM CIRCLES WITH JAMI RAY. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. www.ImagineNation.org

NAPPY’S PUPPETS. 9:30, 11:15 a.m. “Jack and the Beanstalk.” And “Shadows Around the World.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

BRISTOL

COUNTDOWN TO KINDERGARTEN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children entering kindergarten can about all things kindergarten. Meet teachers, friends, and learn about letters, numbers, words, songs, more. Enjoy a real school lunch at 11:30 p.m. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Reservations. (860) 584-7787.

PLAINVILLE

MAGIC TREE HOUSE EVENT. 6:30 p.m. Inspired by the popular book series by Mary Pop Osbourne. The books, geared for ages 6 to 10, follow the adventures of a brother and sister duo as they time travel through their magic treehouse. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW to AUG. 11

BRISTOL

BEACH IN THE CITY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Spend the day outdoors at the “beach” building sandcastles in a 23-ton sandbox. Bring your bathing suits, towels, buckets, chairs, pails, and shoves. Special guests on Aug. 8, Traveling Touch Tank with live animals and marine biologists from Cedar Island Marina, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum Band; Aug. 10, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Hula Dancing Class with Kahuna Hula. All Beach in the City activities are included with regular admission to the Museum Studios, $10 per person. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. www.imagninenation.org/calendar

NOW thru AUG. 16

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT PROGRAM. 10:30 a.m. every Thursday. Children ages 4 to 8 will share a story and do a related craft. Registration is required. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. 11 a.m. every Friday. Share a story or two while participants enjoy a popsicle. Families are asked to bring a blanket to sit on. In inclement weather, program won’t take place. Children’s Room Garden Area, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW

PLAINVILLE

SUMMER LIBRARY ADVENTURES PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS OF ALL AGES. Toddlers and preschoolers can pick up an activity log and earn a free book. Elementary School children can pick up their library activity log book to earn a free book and a chance at one of three raffle prizes. High schoolers receive a ticket for a raffle prize every time they check out items at the library this summer. Middle school students can choose to participate in either the Log Book program or the high school program. The annual summer scavenger hunt is underway. All are welcome to sign up for the many summer programs offered throughout the summer. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450, www.PlainvilleLibrary.org

ONGOING

OTHER

BUSHNELL PARK CAROUSEL. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Bushnell Park Carousel, Bushnell Park, Hartford. $1.