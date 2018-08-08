Obituaries: Angelo R. Genovese, Jr.

Angelo R. “Muzzy” Genovese, Jr., 99, of Bristol passed away peacefully

Monday, August 6, 2018 with his loving family at his side. He was the husband

of the late Maureen (Gilson) Genovese.

Angelo was born in Waterbury on July 21, 1919 a son of the late Angelo R.

Genovese, Sr. and Gaetana (Marino) Genovese. He had many part time jobs and

had been a bus driver for Bristol Traction and then worked 40 years as sexton at

the Church of St. Matthew in Forestville. He was the President of the Maalox

Club at McDonald’s on Farmington Ave. Angelo enjoyed flowers and gardening

and just being outside in the sun. He was also a big fan of the New York

Yankees. Besides working at St. Matthew’s, Angelo was a devout member of St.

Matthew’s and received the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation from the

Archdiocese of Hartford in 2016 the highest honor a lay person can receive for

recognition of exemplary service.

He leaves his children, Mary Corrigan (Mark) of Middletown, John Genovese

(Sueann) of Bristol,; grandson Dillon DeRosia and great grandson Devin

DeRosia of South Windsor; brothers Arthur and Raymond Genovese of Florida

and sister Tricia Genovese of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. He was

predeceased by his daughter Ann Genovese, grandson Devin DeRosia, brother

Tommy Genovese and sisters Josephine Ingala, Sally Balboni, Rosie Savino and

Madeline Reardon.

Angelo’s funeral will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. from

O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol) and will proceed to

the Church of St. Matthew for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 between 5:00 and

7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Salvation Army

www.salvationarmyusa.org or to the Church of St. Matthew, 120 Church Ave.,

Forestville, CT 06010. To leave an online condolence, share a memory or

photo, please visit Angelo’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.