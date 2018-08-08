Obituaries: Angelo R. Genovese, Jr.

Angelo R. “Muzzy” Genovese, Jr., 99, of Bristol passed away peacefully
Monday, August 6, 2018 with his loving family at his side. He was the husband
of the late Maureen (Gilson) Genovese.
Angelo was born in Waterbury on July 21, 1919 a son of the late Angelo R.
Genovese, Sr. and Gaetana (Marino) Genovese. He had many part time jobs and
had been a bus driver for Bristol Traction and then worked 40 years as sexton at
the Church of St. Matthew in Forestville. He was the President of the Maalox
Club at McDonald’s on Farmington Ave. Angelo enjoyed flowers and gardening
and just being outside in the sun. He was also a big fan of the New York
Yankees. Besides working at St. Matthew’s, Angelo was a devout member of St.
Matthew’s and received the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation from the
Archdiocese of Hartford in 2016 the highest honor a lay person can receive for
recognition of exemplary service.
He leaves his children, Mary Corrigan (Mark) of Middletown, John Genovese
(Sueann) of Bristol,; grandson Dillon DeRosia and great grandson Devin
DeRosia of South Windsor; brothers Arthur and Raymond Genovese of Florida
and sister Tricia Genovese of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. He was
predeceased by his daughter Ann Genovese, grandson Devin DeRosia, brother
Tommy Genovese and sisters Josephine Ingala, Sally Balboni, Rosie Savino and
Madeline Reardon.
Angelo’s funeral will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. from
O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol) and will proceed to
the Church of St. Matthew for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.
Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 between 5:00 and
7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Salvation Army
www.salvationarmyusa.org or to the Church of St. Matthew, 120 Church Ave.,
Forestville, CT 06010. To leave an online condolence, share a memory or
photo, please visit Angelo’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.