Obituaries: John J. Dunphy, Jr.

John J. Dunphy, Jr., 70, of Bristol, loving husband of Brenda (Goulet)

Dunphy died on Tuesday (August 7, 2018). John was born in Southington on

March 28, 1948 and was one of seven children of the late John J. Dunphy, Sr.,

and Lucille (Mayville) Dunphy. He was raised in Farmington where he

graduated from Farmington High School. He served his Country in the United

States Army as a member of the 1st Infantry Division known as the “Big Red

One”. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1968-1969 as a 105 MM

Howitzer Assistant Gunner. After his Vietnam service, he went to work for

the New Britain Post Office for 25 years before retiring. A proud Vietnam vet,

he was a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 and the Disabled

American Veterans Chapter 5. Family was very important to John and he

especially enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren whom he loved

dearly. In addition to his wife of 50 years, John is survived by two daughters:

Jennifer Dunphy-Ruggiero and husband, Michael of Vernon, and Karen

Dunphy George and husband, Gregory, of Selinsgrove, PA; five siblings:

Rosemarie Goulet of Florida, Laurie Flood of Avon, Patricia Woodard of

Frenchman’s Landing, FL, Timothy Dunphy of Farmington, and Mary

Dunphy of Hobe Sound, FL; his five grandchildren: Jakob and Madison

Ruggiero, and Hunter, Parker, and Spencer George; and several nieces and

nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James Dunphy. A graveside

service with military honors will be held on Friday (August 10, 2018) at 11

AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. There are no calling

hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American

Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005. Funk Funeral

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family.

memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com