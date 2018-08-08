Obituaries: John J. Dunphy, Jr.

John J. Dunphy, Jr., 70, of Bristol, loving husband of Brenda (Goulet)
Dunphy died on Tuesday (August 7, 2018). John was born in Southington on
March 28, 1948 and was one of seven children of the late John J. Dunphy, Sr.,
and Lucille (Mayville) Dunphy. He was raised in Farmington where he
graduated from Farmington High School. He served his Country in the United
States Army as a member of the 1st Infantry Division known as the “Big Red
One”. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1968-1969 as a 105 MM
Howitzer Assistant Gunner. After his Vietnam service, he went to work for
the New Britain Post Office for 25 years before retiring. A proud Vietnam vet,
he was a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 and the Disabled
American Veterans Chapter 5. Family was very important to John and he
especially enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren whom he loved
dearly. In addition to his wife of 50 years, John is survived by two daughters:
Jennifer Dunphy-Ruggiero and husband, Michael of Vernon, and Karen
Dunphy George and husband, Gregory, of Selinsgrove, PA; five siblings:
Rosemarie Goulet of Florida, Laurie Flood of Avon, Patricia Woodard of
Frenchman’s Landing, FL, Timothy Dunphy of Farmington, and Mary
Dunphy of Hobe Sound, FL; his five grandchildren: Jakob and Madison
Ruggiero, and Hunter, Parker, and Spencer George; and several nieces and
nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James Dunphy. A graveside
service with military honors will be held on Friday (August 10, 2018) at 11
AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. There are no calling
hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American
Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005. Funk Funeral
Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit John’s
memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com