Obituaries: Lauren B. Brideau

Lauren B. (O’Brien) Brideau, 56, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Monday

evening August 6, 2018. She was the beloved wife of Gary T. Brideau. Lauren

was born in New Haven on November 10, 1961 the daughter of the late

Lawrence O’Brien and Nancy (Buckley) O’Brien. She had been a 911 dispatcher

for the town of Hamden. She was a member of the Wolcott Christian Life

Center. A good Christian woman, Lauren stood strong for 35 years against the

diseases that attacked her body until the Lord called her home.

Besides her husband, she leaves her stepson, Nathanial Brideau (Melanie); sisters

Anne O’Brien, Ellen O’Brien Presnick (Fred) and Amy O’Brien Tepper; six

grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and loved ones are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, August

11, 2018 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave.,

Forestville (Bristol) until 3:00 p.m. when a service will be conducted by Pastor

Bob Rulewicz. Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at

All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave, North Haven. To leave an online

condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Lauren’s tribute page at

www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.