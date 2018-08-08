Senior listings, starting Aug. 10

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. Stop by. (860) 628-5656.

TUESDAY, AUG. 14

PLAINVILLE

‘RELAX THE BODY, QUIET THE MIND.’ Presented by The Orchards at Southington. With exercise physiologist Christine Solimini-Swift. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. RSVP. (860) 747-5728.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15

BRISTOL

LEARN ABOUT SEASONAL COOKING. 10:30 a.m. With Peter Frescoe, director of dining services at Mulberry Gardens of Southington. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. RSVP. (860) 584-7895.

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

SOUTHINGTON

DOWNSIZING AND LOVING IT. Noon. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Presented by Bear Beatty, real estate agent. The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Memorial campus, 81 Meriden Ave,, Southington. 1-877-4AGING1.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

PLAINVILLE

WHITE WATER RAFTING. Held by the Plainville Senior Center. Take a 10-mile rafting trip on the Deerfield River in Massachusetts. Bring swimsuit or shorts, sandals with straps or water shoes, sunscreen, towel, change of clothes and shoes for after the trip. Rain or shine. Leave 8:15 a.m. from the Senior Center parking lot, 200 East St., Plainville and return at 7:30 p.m. $94 per person; cost includes lifejacket, helmet, safety lecture, paddle instruction, picnic lunch, raft guide gratuity, transportation. Payment is due at registration. Visit the Senior Center between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to sign up. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.