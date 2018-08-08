Traffic stop leads to drug, gun arrest

Southington police were making a routine traffic stop for a speeding violation but uncovered drugs and weapons in the vehicle. On Saturday, Aug. 4, Jason Pinette, 29, of Bristol was arrested following a search of his vehicle by a police K-9 officer.

During the traffic stop, the officer saw a scale commonly used to weigh drugs. When questioned, Pinette turned over a small marijuana cigarette. A police K-9 officer arrived on scene as backup and indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery and seizure of a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun and a magazine containing 10 bullets. No other drugs were located in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Pinette did not have a permit to carry the handgun.

Pinette was charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, criminal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of less than one half ounce of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. He posted a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Aug. 13.