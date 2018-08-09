All Heart Award established by mayor’s office

The Mayor’s Office is beginning a new program to recognize those in Bristol who go above and beyond in their duties as a citizen and individual. The Bristol All Heart Award is a recognition that will be awarded to people who show kindness, exhibit hometown pride, and do their best to help others.

A press release from the Mayor’s Office said it will work in conjunction with the city’s Marketing Initiatives to implement this new program. To recommend someone for the award, please email mayorsoffice@bristolct.gov or send a letter to: The Mayor’s Office, 111 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

“It is important that we recognize members of the community who ‘pay it forward.’ It is for all members of the community who make Bristol the city it is today. We are pleased to begin this program so that we can

celebrate the many positive people in Bristol.” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press statement.

“There are so many residents who are Bristol through and through, and they deserve to be recognized for all they do for this city and their fellow citizens. The All Heart Award will be a great showcase of the community we foster here in Bristol.” said City Council Member Mary Fortier, District 3, according to the press release.