Obituary: Nancy Marie (Giannini) Sabatino, 55

Nancy Marie (Giannini) Sabatino, 55, of Bristol passed away on Tuesday, August 07, 2018 at the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehab.

Born September 1, 1962 in New Britain, she was the daughter of Nancy (Anton) Giannini of Plainville and the late John Giannini.

Nancy was employed by Smith Medical in Southington. She worked for the Plainville school systems for over 22 years. She was an avid dancer and a 7 year cancer survivor.

In addition to her mother, she leaves her children, Nora-Ann sabatino and companion Kellek Fontanez of Plainville, Nicole-Marie Sabatino and companion Richard Garrabrant of Newington and David Sabatino and fiancée Brianna Collin of Bristol; two brothers, John Giannini of Bristol and Frank Giannini of Plainville; three grandchildren, Elayna, Gabriella and Christian and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Ann Marie Giannini.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, 1 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

