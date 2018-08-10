Police blotter for Aug. 10

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Ashraf Algahmi, 24, of 70 Symco Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, July 30, and charged with following too close, and operation of a motor vehicle with a learners permit without a licensed driver present.
- Dwight Leon Dimock, 38, of 218 West St., Apt. D1, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 30, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.
- Michelle L. Dugan, 33, of 18 Benham St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 30, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Wilbur R. Lewis, 55, of 105 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, July 30, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, and sixth degree larceny.
- Jenna K. Connelly, 37, of 695 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 31, and charged with first degree failure to appear, and second degree failure to appear.
- Richard A. Cross, 52, of 31 Bernside Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 31, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, and failure to signal on restricted turns.
- Spencer J. LaFountain, 25, of 179 Divinity St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 31, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Jared Weber, 36, of 482 Broad St., Apt. U6, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, July 31, and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- Arnold Alexander Chavarria, 37, of 46 Clearnment St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 1, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Henry Rickborn, 73, of 108 Pleasantview Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 1, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing.
- Jonathan Soucia, 39, of 50 E Hill Rd., Apt. 3F, Canton, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 1, and charged with failure to have tail lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Brandon Langan, 19, of 72 Woodvine Ave., Watertown, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 2, and charged with sale of a controlled substance other than a narcotic or hallucinogen, first degree assault, and second degree assault.
- Sierra Rogers, 23, of 26 Lincoln Pl., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 2, and charged with violation of probation.
- Raeanne Simonin, 20, of 127 Milford Street Ext., Apt. A2, Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 2, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle by a minor with an elevated blood alcohol content, and failure to have lights lit and or devices illuminated.
- Frederick Blasius, 60, of 48 Stoddard Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 3, and charged with speeding, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Aroob Khan, 29, of 17 Brick Walk Ln., Newington, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 3, and charged with first degree larceny.
- Frederick J. Cocchiola, 49, of 351 Straits Tpke., Watertown, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 5, and charged with simple trespassing of railroad property, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.