Still deadly after all these years: Deadly Apples open for Manson, Zombie

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Business success temporarily derailed the musical success of Canadian-band Deadly Apples.

But the music chemistry and friendship between the group’s founders Alex Martel and Antoine Lamothe ensured the group didn’t become just a memory.

The group, which also includes Raul Campued and Daniel Pelletier, opens for Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson on Aug. 11.

Deadly Apples was founded in 2002. But along the way, Martel founded the Amnesia Rockfest in Quebec.

“The festival… was really taking off and exploded in popularity,” said Martel. The festival needed his attention and a decision had to be made.

So, in 2011, Deadly Apples hit the pause button.

After a few years passed, Martel said the festival was running more smoothly. Once again, he had more time for music.

Rather than move onto other musical endeavors, Martel said he decided to take up the banner for Deadly Apples again.

“I had to go back to Apples, that was my first love,” said Martel. “Before we stopped, things were going up and doing well.”

The reunion was made easier because he and Lamothe “always were friends,” said Martel. So that wasn’t an issue.

“We knew we’d get back together when the timing was right.”

“We definitely have a good chemistry,” said Martel of Lamothe. “Antoine is a great songwriter. I’m a good front man who gives an intense performance.” Plus, he said, as a band, “We offer something different. The reaction has been good.”

The response from fans of Zombie and Manson on this tour has been great, said Martel.

“People aren’t expecting much when there is an opening act. We just surprise everyone and kick everyone’s ass.”

The tour with Zombie and Manson has been a “good opportunity” for Deadly Apples, said Martel. He said, after being away for eight years, the opportunity to play for 15,000 to 20,000 people is a “dream tour” for the band.

“We do something that’s different and still fit in that musical universe,” said Martel. Like Zombie and Manson, Martel said, “Our music is dark.”

When fans come to the Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson show, Martel said they should expect a “really, really intense” show.

Martel said he has been told that Deadly Apples is “bringing danger back to the stage in a world where rock bands are really safe.”

Deadly Apples opens for Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson at the Xfinity Theater on Savitt Way in Hartford on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to HartfordTheatre.com or www.DeadlyApples.com