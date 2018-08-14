Obituaries: Barbara Burke

Barbara (Green) Burke, 83, of Terryville, widow of Wesley Burke passed away peacefully Saturday August 11, 2018 at home.

Barbara was born April 4, 1935 in Torrington, CT, daughter of the late Harold F. and Evangeline (Reid) Green. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Dr. Temkin of Torrington. She was a parishioner of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Burke of Bristol; her son and daughter-in-law, David Brian and Nancy Burke of Bristol; her grandson, Matthew G. Burke; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Burke of Terryville and several nieces and nephews.

A Divine liturgy will be held 11:00AM on Thursday August 16, 2018 at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 35 Allen St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the church Thursday one hour prior to the service. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

