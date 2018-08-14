Obituaries: James Robert Paradis

It is with great sadness that the family of James Robert Paradis announce his

passing: James Robert Paradis, 76, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Saturday,

August 11, 2018, at Countryside Manor in Bristol when he entered eternal rest to

be with his heavenly Father God. James was born on October 12, 1941 in Fort

Kent, Aroostoock County, ME to the late Felix and Hattie Paradis (Guimond).

James was a simplistic man when it came to material things he thought less was

more. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grand kids and often shared

the many stories of his upbringing and life here on earth. James had a real love

for life, he loved going for walks, loved home cooked meals of any kind, and was

a very thankful man. He loved to make others laugh, was goofy at times, and

enjoyed each day to the fullest. James will be lovingly remembered by his

daughter: Tammy Van Linter and her husband, Frank of Bristol; his sons: Glenn

Paradis of Maine, Thomas Paradis and wife, Penny of Bristol, and Jim Paradis

and wife, Sandy, of Maine. James was predeceased by his son Dale G. Paradis.

He will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren: Kade, Adam,

Zachary, Kayla, Kyle, Christopher, Alyssa, Jessica, Bryan, Jason, and a great-

grandson Aiden; his brothers: Alva Paradis and wife, Frances, Lucian Paradis and

wife Marie, Victor, Felix, Edgar, Norman Paradis, and a sister Doris Paradis.

James was predeceased by his parents: Felix and Hattie Paradis; brothers: Roland,

Leo, and Gilman Paradis; and two sisters: Renette Cyr and Theresa Tilley. A

celebration of life in memory of James will be held on Wednesday (August 15,

2018) at 9 AM from Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Matthew

Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol for a Funeral Liturgy at 10 AM. Burial will

follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk

Funeral Home on Tuesday between 5 and 7 PM. Memorial donations may be

made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105. A heartfelt thanks to Katie and the hospice staff of Bristol

Hospital Hospice, the staff of Bristol Hospital, and to the staff at Countryside

Manor in Bristol who kept our father comfortable. Please visit James’ memorial

website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com