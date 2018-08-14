Obituaries: Marion Demora

Marion (Petrie) Demora, 85, of Bristol, passed away at home on August 7, 2018. Born on June 30, 1933 in Amalwalk, NY, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Fornier) Petrie. Marion was a homemaker, raising and caring for her 6 children. She was very dedicated to her family. Marion is survived by two sons Richard Demora of Coconut Creek, FL and John Demora, Jr. of Burlington, CT; two daughters and a son-in-law, Debra Demora of Bristol, CT and Maryann and Joey Arisco of Cheshire, CT; two sisters Rose Schrantz of Carmel, NY and Corrine Lavorgna of Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren Ritchie, Christopher, Shelly, Robert, and Charles; 2 great grandchildren Stephanie and Breyona Demora and several nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by two daughters Diane Demora and Doreen Demora-Verts, and a grandson Jarod Demora. A committal service will be held August 21, 2018 at 11am in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Home Care, 222 Main St, Bristol, CT 06010. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

