Dining listings, starting Aug. 17

MONDAY, AUG. 20

PLAINVILLE

PARC HOSTS FUNDRAISER AT OUTBACK. 4 to 8 p.m. The Outback, 817 Queen St., Southington, will donate 15 percent of the bill from diners who present the PARC Outback fundraiser flyer. Flyers are available at www.parcdisabilitiesct.org. or at the PARC, Inc. office at 28 East Maple St., Plainville. (860) 747-0316, edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.org

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

BRISTOL

BENEFIT ROAST PORK DINNER. Presented by the Bristol Retired Police and Firefighters’ Association. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Roast pork, potatoes, vegetable, salad, bread and butter, dessert, coffee or tea. Prepared by the Korean Veterans’ Association. Benefit to replenish scholarship fund. Bristol American Legion Hall, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol. $10 donation. Children under 10, $5. Under 3, free.