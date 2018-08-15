Kids listings, starting Aug. 17

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

PLAINVILLE

‘ANCIENT REPTILES’ SHOW. 6:30 p.m. Presented by Riverside Reptiles. Learn about crocodilians and turtles. Meet a crocodile, alligator, turtles, tortoises, and an 80 pound swamp monster. Free ice cream. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

OTHER

SUPERHERO ADVENTURE DAY. 1 to 3p.m Wear your super suit for an afternoon with carousel rides, popcorn, ice cream, a superhero craft, supper tattoos and more. Bushnell Park Carousel, 1 Jewell St., $10 for children. $5 for adults. New England Carousel Museum and Bushnell Park Carousel members, $8 per children. Free for member adults.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22

PLAINVILLE

‘GEM FUSION.’ 5:30 p.m. For teens ages 12 and up. Chat about Steven Universe, make rock candy, and watch a few episodes of the show. Bring dinner. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 7930-1450.

ONGOING

OTHER

BUSHNELL PARK CAROUSEL. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Bushnell Park Carousel, Bushnell Park, Hartford. $1.