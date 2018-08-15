Miscellaneous listings, starting Aug. 17

SATURDAY, AUG. 18

BRISTOL

ROCKWELL PARK SUMMER FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food, vendors, paddle boats, artists, Kids’ Zone, pie eating contest, car show, live music, skateboarding and basketball competitions. Rockwell Park, West End of Bristol on Route 72. Free admission. Free shuttle bus from Dollar General (860) 583-3292. www.WestendBristol.org

OTHER

SINGLES SUMMER BEACH PARTY. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 2 p.m. Visit, hang out, walk on beach. Bring salad, side dish or dessert. 46 Swan Ave., Sound View, Old Lyme. (860) 582-8229, (860) 434-6426.

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

OTHER

FATHER MCGIVNEY DAY. 1 p.m., mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. 3 p.m., play, “He Was Our Father” at Thomaston Opera House, Thomaston. 5:30 p.m., dinner at St. Thomas Church Hall, Thomaston. McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882. In 1884, McGivney was named pastor of St. Thomas Church, directed plays at the Thomaston Opera House, and said Mass at Immaculate Conception. In 2008, he was named Venerable as his cause for Sainthood moves forward. Tickets are $20. (860) 376-7050. Armandroy047@gmail.com

MONDAY, AUG. 20

BRISTOL

‘THE FLOOD OF ’55.’ 6 p.m. Tom Dickau, past president of Bristol Historical Society, will present actual film footage and photographs depicting the catastrophic damage. The Bristol/ Forestville area will be highlighted. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. www.BristolLib.com. Free. Register in advance.

SUNDAY, AUG. 26

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. Boardwalk Baptist Lane, Niantic. No charge for walk. After, go for lunch. (860) 434-6426. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

SEPT. 7-9

OTHER

WINGS OF FREEDOM TOUR. Presented by Collings Foundation. 2 p.m., arrival of planes at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport on Friday. Ground tours and display are 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Featuring World War II Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, and North American P-51 Mustang. Visit, explore and learn more about these pieces of avian history. B-17 is one of only 9 in flying condition in U.S. Also experience an opportunity to take a 30 minute flight aboard these aircraft. Admission for exploration and visit is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Flight is $450 per person on the B-17 or B-24. P-51 flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person. Waterbury-Oxford Airport, Atlantic Aviation, 288 Christian St., Oxford. For reservations and information on flight experiences, call 1-800-568-8924.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80th birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE-BENNINGTON, VT. BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Dine at the Publyk House. Visit the Lincoln family home at Hildene and the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $129 per person. Sept. 18 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

‘GERMANFEST’ AT WILLIAMS INN. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Sample authentic cuisine such as smoked pork loin, roast baron of beef, salads, soups, potato pancakes, knockwurst, etc. Visit the Yankee Candle Company. $111 per person. Deadline Sept. 25.

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO ‘PHANTOM.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. $105 per person. Deadline is Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

NOW thru AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

BUD GAUDIO OF SOUTHINGTON ART EXHIBIT. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.