Senior listings, starting Aug. 17

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

PLAINVILLE

WHITE WATER RAFTING. Held by the Plainville Senior Center. Take a 10-mile rafting trip on the Deerfield River in Massachusetts. Bring swimsuit or shorts, sandals with straps or water shoes, sunscreen, towel, change of clothes and shoes for after the trip. Rain or shine. Leave 8:15 a.m. from the Senior Center parking lot, 200 East St., Plainville and return at 7:30 p.m. $94 per person; cost includes lifejacket, helmet, safety lecture, paddle instruction, picnic lunch, raft guide gratuity, transportation. Payment is due at registration. Visit the Senior Center between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to sign up. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.