Manufacturing and Trades Job Fair being held in Oct. 4

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce is holding a Manufacturing & Trades Job Fair in conjunction with TD Bank on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bristol.

The event is free to attend and is open to the public and students interested in careers in manufacturing and the trades.

This job fair offers a chance to meet with companies with current job openings in manufacturing and trade fields including but not limited to construction, carpentry, electrical, and HVAC.

“The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce works closely with the manufacturing and trades industry and with over 10,000 manufacturing job openings statewide, this job fair will be a great way to help meet their workforce needs,” said Cindy Bombard, President & CEO of the chamber in a press release.

Vendor space is available to those manufacturing and trades businesses with current job openings. Space costs $100 for chamber members and $150 for non-members and includes a 6 foot table and two chairs. Immediately following the job fair, vendors will have the opportunity to participate in a special vendor-only cocktail hour with representatives from TD Bank. “TD is pleased to partner with the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce to help connect residents to career opportunities,” said Michael LaBella, TD Market president for Connecticut, in the press release.

“This job fair is one of many ways in which TD seeks to increase financial security for our customers and communities through our newly launched Ready Commitment, td.com/thereadycommitment.”

For more information on the event or to register, please go to www.CentralCTChambers.org or call 860-584-4718.