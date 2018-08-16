Morris ‘Rippy’ Patton receives 100 Men of Color Award

The Bristol Chapter of the NAACP announced its 2nd Vice President, Morris “Rippy” Patton, was nominated and accepted the 100 Men of Color 2018 award.

This distinguished award annually recognizes Men of Color throughout Connecticut and Western Massachusetts for the impact they have had in business, education, entrepreneurship, government, and public service.

The local NAACP, in a written statement, said, “It has been a pleasure to watch Rippy do his part to keep the flame alive in Bristol through community service in the spirit of former local NAACP leaders like the late Rev. Eddie C. Whitehead, his grandfather, the late Rev. John V. Davis, and our current President, Lexie Mangum, along with many others.”

“We have always encouraged our members to stand up, and be a part of the process,” says Mangum in the press release. “Whether it be through mentorship, political action, or volunteerism, it is important for African Americans to feel comfortable knowing that the work has been done, so that our generation can sit at the tables of change. Rippy receiving this award is an example of what happens when you simply make yourself available to help when it is needed.”

The 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala and Awards will be held Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford. The annual NAACP Freedom Fund and membership drive will also be held the same evening at Nuchies in Bristol.