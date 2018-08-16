NBC CT’s meteorologist Maxon tapped as Mum Festival grand marshal

The Mum Festival Committee, in keeping with this year’s theme of “Fall in Love with Bristol,” announced that award-winning meteorologist Bob Maxon will be this year’s Mum Festival grand marshal.

As grand marshal, Maxon also will lead the 57th Annual Mum Festival Parade on Sunday, Sept. 23.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. and book-ends the Mum Festival Carnival & Vendor Extravaganza.

“On behalf of the all-volunteer Mum Festival Committee, we are so excited to welcome Bob to Bristol to lead off the 2018 Mum Festival parade,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman, according to a festival press release. “Bob is a Connecticut icon who has covered Bristol over the years and is truly a member of our community. We are so honored that he will be a part of this year’s festival.”

Maxon is the weekday morning meteorologist on NBC Connecticut News Today from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and through the “Today Show.” He’s been with NBC Connecticut since August 1995.

He lives in Simsbury with his wife, Jacqui, their two daughters, Katy and Marleigh and their dogs, Atticus and Louie.

An industry veteran, he has forecast the weather for several areas in the northeast. In 1987, he worked for Cable News Center 7 in Ithaca, New York, before making the transition to Binghamton, N.Y., to work at WMGC in 1988. Between 1989 and 1995, he gained most of his experience working for WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The American Meteorological Society awarded Maxon with its “Seal of Approval” for weather forecasting and broadcasting.

During his tenure as a professional meteorologist, he has covered many of the major storms that have struck the northeast including Hurricane Bob in 1991, the Great Winter Storm of ’93, and the Blizzard of ’96, the amazing President’s Day Blizzard of 2003, Irene and Sandy, as well as the Blizzard of February 2013.

He grew up in Oswego, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor of science degree in meteorology.

When he is not working, Maxon volunteers his time to raise important funds for the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, Special Olympics, American Heart Association, and FAVARH (ARC of Farmington Valley).

“I am very honored to be named the 2018 Grand Marshal and to be included in this year’s Mum Festival festivities,” said Maxon in the festival press release. “Bristol is truly one of my favorite places in the state to visit. I’m really looking forward to bringing NBC CT’s weather vehicle “Snow Monster” to the festival and seeing all the NBC Connecticut fans during the parade. I welcome everyone to join me as we ‘Fall in Love with Bristol’ during the Mum Festival.”

This year’s festival dates are Thursday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 23.”

“Planning for this years’ Mum Festival continues and this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever,” Ferraro said, according to the press release. “Look for more information to be released throughout August and September. And, we hope to see everyone in September”

For more information on the 2018 Mum Festival & Parade please visit:

www.bristolmumfestival.com.