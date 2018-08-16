Obituaries: Irene T. Marine

Irene T. Marine, 76, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning,

August 15, 2018 in her home with her husband of 52 years, Joseph A. Marine at

her side.

Irene was born in New Britain on August 13, 1942 a daughter of the late Stephen

and Helen (Konefal) Turlek. She retired after many years as the administrative

assistant to the President of WFSB, Channel 3. A member of St. Gregory the

Great Church, Bristol, Irene was an artist who enjoyed painting and ceramics.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling and even had an audience with Pope

John Paul, II. Along with her husband, Irene was active with the Toys For Tots

program sponsored by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Besides her husband, Irene leaves her sister Helen Notarangelo; her nephew and

nieces, David Giudice, Christine Giudice Porga, Kelly Oram and Ali Perkins.

She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Giudice.

Friends and loved ones are invited to calling hours, Saturday, August 18, 2018

beginning at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave.,

Forestville/Bristol until leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St.

Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Committal service and

interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In

lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease

Association, PO Box 718, Old Mystic, Connecticut 06372

(www.apdaparkinson.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a

memory or photo, please visit Irene’s tribute page at www.OBrien-

FuneralHome.com.