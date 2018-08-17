Obituaries: Mildred S. Hackbarth

Mildred S. Hackbarth, 96, of Bristol, widow of David H. Hackbarth, passed away on

Wednesday (August 15, 2018) at Countryside Manor of Bristol. Mildred was born in

Bristol on March 4, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Patronie (Edien)

Stucjus. A lifelong Bristol resident, Mildred graduated from Bristol High School and

worked as an Employment Interviewer for the State of Connecticut Labor Department

until her retirement. She was a member of the Connecticut State Employee Association

and a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. Mildred is survived by her daughter

and son-in-law: Patricia and Victor Sylvester of Farmington; and several nieces and

nephews and a special niece, Linda Lockhart, who was a faithful visitor of Aunt Millie.

She was predeceased by her sister, Adele Senetcen, her brother, Frank Stucjus, and two

nephews: Michael and Stephen Senetcen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated

on Friday at 11 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Burial will

follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral

Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Friday between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. Donations in

her memory may be made to St. Gregory Church, 315 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

The family thanks the entire staff at Countryside Manor for their care and kindness

shown to our mother during her stay. Please visit Mildred’s memorial web-site

