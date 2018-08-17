Obituaries: Mildred S. Hackbarth

Mildred S. Hackbarth, 96, of Bristol, widow of David H. Hackbarth, passed away on
Wednesday (August 15, 2018) at Countryside Manor of Bristol. Mildred was born in
Bristol on March 4, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Patronie (Edien)
Stucjus. A lifelong Bristol resident, Mildred graduated from Bristol High School and
worked as an Employment Interviewer for the State of Connecticut Labor Department
until her retirement. She was a member of the Connecticut State Employee Association
and a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. Mildred is survived by her daughter
and son-in-law: Patricia and Victor Sylvester of Farmington; and several nieces and
nephews and a special niece, Linda Lockhart, who was a faithful visitor of Aunt Millie.
She was predeceased by her sister, Adele Senetcen, her brother, Frank Stucjus, and two
nephews: Michael and Stephen Senetcen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated
on Friday at 11 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Burial will
follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral
Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Friday between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. Donations in
her memory may be made to St. Gregory Church, 315 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT 06010.
The family thanks the entire staff at Countryside Manor for their care and kindness
shown to our mother during her stay. Please visit Mildred’s memorial web-site
