Plans for Mum Festival Gala announced

The Mum Festival Committee, in keeping with this year’s theme of “Fall in Love with Bristol,” announced that this year’s festival will include a Mum Festival Gala to be held on Sept. 29.

“Each year the Mum Festival Committee tries to restore another historic Mum Festival event,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman in a press release. “Back in the day, The Mum Festival Gala (Ball), was a wonderful must attend event. It capped off the festival and was a time to celebrate Bristol, so we are truly happy that it’s back on our schedule.”

This year’s gala will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Chippanee Country Club and will feature music by Marty Q and his band. The evening begins with cocktails at 6:30 pm followed by dinner, dancing, and a raffle. In addition, every gala ticket purchased also is entered in a grand sponsor prize drawing.

“This will certainly be an evening to enjoy with all of your friends.” added Linda Salisbury, Mum Festival Gala chair, according to the press release. “We are so excited to bring back this iconic event to the community. Planning is fully underway and will feature some great music and entertainment. With limited seating we encourage everyone to get their tickets now.”

Gala tickets are $50 per person and are available at the following locations: City True Value Hardware, Hamelin & Sons Auto, Harvest Bakery, Main Street Pint & Plate, Michaels Jewelers, Parkside Cafe and Shears Delite.

Tickets can also be purchase online at https://squareup.com/store/bristol-mum-festival