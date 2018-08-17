Police blotter for Aug. 17

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Luis Miguel Agustin-Lopez, 35, of 400 Divinity St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 6, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Javier Cruz-Perez, 36, of 400 Divinity St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 6, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Gloria Cuadrado, 60, of 70 Gaylord St., Apt. A3, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 6, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Balach Danish, 24, of 1175 Farmington Ave., Apt. 212, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 6, and charged with interfering with an officer, and two counts of violation of probation.
- Judge Fitzpatrick, 19, of 70 Gaylord St., Apt. 308, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 6, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Susana Hernandez-Alvarado, 43, of 400 Divinity St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 6, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Noemi V. Mijangos, 33, of 400 Divinity St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 6, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Jermaine G. Armstrong, 39, of 571 Wilson St., Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 7, and charged with violation of probation.
- Edward Garcia, 30, of 395 Clinton St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 7, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Kelvin Digno Herard-Garcia, 18, of 4C Queen Ter., Southington, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 7, and charged with passing a motor vehicle in a no passing zone.
- Nicholas J. Latina, 28, of 96 Nooks Hill Rd., Cromwell, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 7, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Charlene Francis Mullaly, 29, of 341 Lake Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 7, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jose Alexis Burgos, 22, of 470 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 8, and charged with two counts of first degree failure to appear, and two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Sarah Heath, 20, of 218 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 8, and charged with second degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Brandon Michael Lopez, 22, of 97 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 8, and charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with a 911 call, and third degree assault.
- Jycell Alee Otero, 23, of 97 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 8, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Phillip Couser, 21, of 54 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 9, and charged with criminal attempt of second degree robbery, second degree assault, and conspiracy to commit second degree assault.
- David Latham, 63, of 114 Benedict St., Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 9, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Jamal Royster, 21, of 54 Prospect St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 9, and charged with criminal attempt of second degree robbery, second degree assault, and conspiracy to commit second degree assault.
- Daniel Edwin Cruz, 19, of 55 Oakridge, Unionville, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 10, and charged with failure to have tail lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia less than one-half ounce of cannabis, first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance, and interfering with an officer.
- Lee A. Hollis, 50, of 175 Goodwin St., Apt. R, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 10, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Jeanyves Laprise, 74, of 144 Grassy Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 10, and charged with simple trespassing.
- Frank Mitte, 61, of 287 West St., Rocky Hill, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 10, and charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Santino Francis Pompei, 21, of 8 Lovers Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 10, and charged with failure to respond to a payable violation.
- Edward Thomas, 37, of 31 Harwinton Ave., Terryville, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 10, and charged with fourth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny.
- Joel Figueroa, 35, of 184 Allen St., Apt. 3, New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 11, and charged with being a fugitive from justice, failure to drive right, and first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.
- Lewis Robert Hobbs, 21, of 7 Averyll Ave., Wolcott, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 11, and charged failure to wear a seatbelt, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Crystal Markavich, 35, of 371 Emmett St., Apt. 8, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 11, and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Jacob A. Senick, 18, of 332 Tyler Way, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Aug., 11, and charged with third degree robbery, disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order, and second degree threatening.
- Patrick Michael O’Keefe, 18, of 361 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 12, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, reckless driving, operation of an autocycle without liability and or personal injury coverage for passengers, and operation of a motorcycle without endorsement.