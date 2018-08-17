Relocation of city hall discussed

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol City Council held a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 8, in which there was a closed door session to discuss relocating City Hall from 111 North Main St., to 10 Main St.

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu and the City Council were joined by corporation counsel attorneys Wyland Dale Clift, Thomas Conlin, Jeffrey Steeg, and Richard Lacey; director of public works, Walter Veselka; city engineer, Raymond Rogozinski; city comptroller, Diane Waldron; purchasing agent, Roger Rousseau; and, executive director of the Bristol Development Authority, Justin Malley.

The private session lasted approximately an hour, and once the meeting reconvened, Zoppo-Sassu announced that no votes were taken. The council made a motion “to direct the purchasing agent to request an extension… for the original proposal RFP [request for proposal]” and “to direct the staff to further investigate” the city’s possible acquisition of the property, owned by 10 Main and South LLC.

“(W)e did have a conversation with our staff and amongst ourselves where we have now zeroed in on some detailed questions that we have concerning some environmental issues, both legal and monitoring,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “We reviewed our debt capacity and potential for financial impact, we talked a little bit about the downtown strategy and what would happen here at this building [111 N. Main St.,] as well as at the other building, and also, we’re in the process of really evaluating some of our cost benefit analysis of renovations that are needed here and what it would mean to go to a new building after that was built out.”

Zoppo-Sassu said the council had some additional “homework” to do and that representatives from the purchasing office would be in touch with 10 Main and South LLC., “very shortly.”

There were three additional items that came before the council.

In a roll call vote that received unanimous approval, the council accepted “up to $26,602” to be used “for the Juvenile Diversion programming to support the Juvenile Review Board… from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2019.”

In another unanimous roll call vote, the council approved a two year contract from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2020, between the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and the Bristol Preschool Child Care Center Inc.

The council voted and accepted to amend the motion from the June 12 meeting regarding the application to the Connecticut State Library Historic Documents Preservation Disaster Recovery Grant Program.

In June, the council had accepted $10,000 to reimburse the water damage of approximately 50 boxes and 122 books of the Assessor, Treasurer, Personnel Department, and Comptroller that were stored in the vault in City Hall. City clerk Therese Pac was able to get the grant upped to $20,000.