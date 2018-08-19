Fire report for Aug. 17

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Aug. 3

254 Queen St., system malfunction, other.

355 Pine St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

59 North Main St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

94 Melrose St., service call, other.

267 Main St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

20 Harvest Lane, good intent call, other.

39 Laird Dr., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

1033 Farmington Ave., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Aug. 4

14 Dwight St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

657 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

465 Wolcott St., extrication of victims from vehicle.

Aug. 5

Cindy Lane and Burlington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

75 Union St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

104 Wolcott St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Stafford Avenue and Stevens Street, passenger vehicle fire.

Aug. 6

220 Business Park Dr, fire other.

79 Magnolia Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

43 Sherman St., unauthorized burning.

Aug. 7

635 Wolcott St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

214 Longview Ave., false alarm or false call, other.

295 Summer St., lock-out.

Aug. 8

19 Garfield Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

177 Pondview Lane, carbon monoxide incident.

164 Central St. rear, assist police or other governmental agency.

321 Stonecrest Dr., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Laurel Street and North Main Street, chemical spill or leak.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

428 Witches Rock Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

51 Broderick Rd., system malfunction, other.

Aug. 9

35 Sylvia Lane, lock-out.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

1175 Farmington Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

Mountain Road and Downs Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

35 York St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

7 Duncan St., power line down.

Aug. 10

58 Stafford Ave, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Stewart Street and Farmington Avenue, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

51 Broderick St.