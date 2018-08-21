Bogey’s back and taking on consumer complaints

Consumers with a beef with local businesses can once again turn to Mike Boguslawski.

The Bristol resident who made a name for himself as a television consumer reporter across the country, including in Connecticut, will be writing about consumer issues for The Bristol Observer.

Boguslawski, who has appeared in the Wall Street Journal and nationally-based talk shows, will be fielding complaints via mail. Write to him at Mike Boguslawski, The Pines, 61 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Write “Complaint” on your envelope when you write to him. “No complaint is too small,” said Boguslawski of the free service, which will be published in the Observer.