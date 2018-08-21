Obituaries: Orilla M. Roane

Orilla M. (Corriveau) Roane, 90, of Terryville, widow of John W. Roane,

Sr., died on Thursday (August 16, 2018) at home. Orilla was born in Van

Buren, ME on October 24, 1927 and was one of eight children of the late

Patrick and Lea (Bouchard) Corriveau. A longtime Bristol resident, she

enjoyed knotting, gardening, and she loved her children and

grandchildren. Orilla is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law:

Michael and Judy Roane of Dunkirk, MD, Kevin Roane of Bedford, VA,

and Leslie Roane of Terryville; a daughter and son-in-law: Marcia and

Stephen Jarrard of Rock Port, GA; seven grandchildren; three great-

grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by

a son, John William Roane, Jr., a daughter-in-law, Donna Roane, and her

seven brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral

Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday (August 21, 2018) at 12

Noon. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and

friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 6 and 8 PM.

Please visit Rosalie’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.