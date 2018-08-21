Obituaries: Orilla M. Roane

Orilla M. (Corriveau) Roane, 90, of Terryville, widow of John W. Roane,
Sr., died on Thursday (August 16, 2018) at home. Orilla was born in Van
Buren, ME on October 24, 1927 and was one of eight children of the late
Patrick and Lea (Bouchard) Corriveau. A longtime Bristol resident, she
enjoyed knotting, gardening, and she loved her children and
grandchildren. Orilla is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law:
Michael and Judy Roane of Dunkirk, MD, Kevin Roane of Bedford, VA,
and Leslie Roane of Terryville; a daughter and son-in-law: Marcia and
Stephen Jarrard of Rock Port, GA; seven grandchildren; three great-
grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by
a son, John William Roane, Jr., a daughter-in-law, Donna Roane, and her
seven brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral
Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday (August 21, 2018) at 12
Noon. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and
friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 6 and 8 PM.
Please visit Rosalie’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.