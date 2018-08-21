Obituaries: Scott T. Norrie

Scott T. Norrie, 58, of Bristol, beloved husband of Monique (Lagassé) Norrie, died on

Thursday (August 16, 2018) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Scott was born in Bristol

on March 14, 1960 and was a son of the late George and Armande (Ouellette) Norrie. A

lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 1978 and

enjoyed a 37-year career at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. When he was able, he enjoyed

camping in Rhode Island and going to places such as Cape Cod and York Beach. He

especially enjoyed the last trip he took with his wife and daughter to Niagara Falls; a place

they had talked about visiting for years. At home, he enjoyed gardening, performing yard

work with his tractor, and watching movies. Above all, he loved his family. In addition

to his wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Olivia Mae Norrie; his three siblings:

Leah Haggerty and husband, Tom of Fulton, NY, Todd Norrie and wife, Deborah, of

Southington, and Teri Torvinen and husband, Rick, of Bristol; nieces and nephews:

Karli Torvinen, Meagan Keib and husband, Zach, and Patrick Haggerty and wife, Alana;

two great nieces and nephews: James and Nori; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He

also leaves his in-laws: father-in-law and mother-in-law: Wilmar and Joan Lagassé of

Bristol; brothers-in-law: Joel Lagassé and wife, Rosanne of Orleans, MA, James Lagassé

and wife, Betsy, of Simsbury, and Ted Lagassé and wife, Karen, of Brewster, MA along

with nieces and nephews: Evan Lagassé and wife, Erin, Danielle Benscoter and husband,

Joe, Benjamin, Andrew, Peter, Annie, Grant, and Rachel Lagassé; and five great nieces

and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, David Norrie and a brother-in-law, Marc

Lagassé. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (August 21, 2018) at 10 AM from

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St.,

Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment will be in Holy Family

Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday

between 4 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Philadelphia Mended Little Hearts, 1578 Clark Dr., Yardley, PA, 19067

(http://philadelphia.mendedlittlehearts.net). Please visit Scott’s memorial website at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com.