Dining listings, starting Aug. 24

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL PEACH SHORTCAKE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Shortcakes can be served at church or ordered for takeout. Free delivery for shortcake orders of 10 or more. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. (860) 747-2328.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

BRISTOL

LOBSTER DINNER. Pick-up times, 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. Take out only. Sponsored by the Columbus Association of Bristol. Dinner includes one quarter-pound lobster, corn, potatoes, and clam chowder. $20 per dinner. 360 King St., Bristol. (860) 589-1379, (860) 690-1516, (860) 305-0399