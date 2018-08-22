Obituaries: Irene Kloczko

Irene (Champa) Kloczko, 92, passed away late Tuesday night at home
surrounded by her family. Irene was the oldest daughter of the late Henry and
Helen Champa. She was born in Manchester, NH but lived her entire life in
Bristol. She attended St. Stanislaus School where in third grade she met Edward,
her future husband; they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last October.
After high school Irene worked as a secretary at New Departure, as a floral
designer at Ruth Ericson Florist, and for many years as a secretary and co-
manager for their family enterprise, Quality Oil Company. A lifelong member of
St. Stanislaus Church, Irene participated in many parish activities. She sang as a
member of the choir for decades, was the first president of the Ladies Guild, and
counseled young couples through the CANA program. She was a member of
both the Legion of Mary and the Golden Agers and served on many parish
committees. She is still fondly remembered as den mother to a cohort of young
Cub Scouts. She was generous with her time and energy, volunteering whenever
a need was seen. Irene had a wonderful talent for making the little things in life
special and beautiful. Family always came first in her life and she dedicated
herself to making a happy and loving home for her husband, children, relatives,
and friends. After raising four children, she pursued her avocation for art and
created a legacy of over seventy paintings. A woman of strong faith and
character, Irene’s goodness was manifested in her life of service to others. She
was beloved for the kindness and graciousness she showed to all she
encountered, right up to her last days. A great light has gone out of the world
with her passing. Irene is survived by her husband: Edward J. Kloczko; sons:
Tim Kloczko and his wife Cheryl Franzi Kloczko, James Kloczko and his wife
Martha Burritt Kloczko; daughters: Nancy Kloczko, MD and MaryEllen Schigas
and husband Mark Schigas; brother: Thomas Champa; sisters: Dorothy Jones
and Catherine Carros; grandchildren: Elizabeth Kloczko Wescott and husband
Jesse Wescott, Nathan Kloczko and fiancée Claire Lewandowski, Sara Kloczko,
Edward C. Kloczko, Julia Schigas, and Joseph Schigas. She was predeceased by
her brother: Walter Champa and sister: Evelyn Perry. Funeral services will be
held on Friday (August 24, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35
Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a
Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery,
Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home today (Thursday)
between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the
Irene Kloczko Memorial Catholic Education Subsidy Fund, C/O St. Stanislaus
Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Irene’s memorial website