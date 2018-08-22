Obituaries: Irene Kloczko

Irene (Champa) Kloczko, 92, passed away late Tuesday night at home

surrounded by her family. Irene was the oldest daughter of the late Henry and

Helen Champa. She was born in Manchester, NH but lived her entire life in

Bristol. She attended St. Stanislaus School where in third grade she met Edward,

her future husband; they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last October.

After high school Irene worked as a secretary at New Departure, as a floral

designer at Ruth Ericson Florist, and for many years as a secretary and co-

manager for their family enterprise, Quality Oil Company. A lifelong member of

St. Stanislaus Church, Irene participated in many parish activities. She sang as a

member of the choir for decades, was the first president of the Ladies Guild, and

counseled young couples through the CANA program. She was a member of

both the Legion of Mary and the Golden Agers and served on many parish

committees. She is still fondly remembered as den mother to a cohort of young

Cub Scouts. She was generous with her time and energy, volunteering whenever

a need was seen. Irene had a wonderful talent for making the little things in life

special and beautiful. Family always came first in her life and she dedicated

herself to making a happy and loving home for her husband, children, relatives,

and friends. After raising four children, she pursued her avocation for art and

created a legacy of over seventy paintings. A woman of strong faith and

character, Irene’s goodness was manifested in her life of service to others. She

was beloved for the kindness and graciousness she showed to all she

encountered, right up to her last days. A great light has gone out of the world

with her passing. Irene is survived by her husband: Edward J. Kloczko; sons:

Tim Kloczko and his wife Cheryl Franzi Kloczko, James Kloczko and his wife

Martha Burritt Kloczko; daughters: Nancy Kloczko, MD and MaryEllen Schigas

and husband Mark Schigas; brother: Thomas Champa; sisters: Dorothy Jones

and Catherine Carros; grandchildren: Elizabeth Kloczko Wescott and husband

Jesse Wescott, Nathan Kloczko and fiancée Claire Lewandowski, Sara Kloczko,

Edward C. Kloczko, Julia Schigas, and Joseph Schigas. She was predeceased by

her brother: Walter Champa and sister: Evelyn Perry. Funeral services will be

held on Friday (August 24, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a

Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery,

Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home today (Thursday)

between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the

Irene Kloczko Memorial Catholic Education Subsidy Fund, C/O St. Stanislaus

Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Irene’s memorial website

at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.