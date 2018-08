NOW to SEPT. 2

OTHER

CIRQUE ELOIZE HOTEL. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday at 7 p.m. “Hotel is the story of a place and the travelers who come through it.”Acrobatics, theater, dance, and live music. Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. $25 to $55. www.foxwoods.com